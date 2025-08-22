Fair 63°

Residents Report 'Strong Sewage Odors' In Parks, Public Areas In This NY Town

A New York State Senator is calling on state officials to intervene after receiving a flood of complaints from residents in an Orange County village and town about "strong sewage odors" disrupting daily life in public spaces.

The odor has been reported at Airplane Park in Monroe. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
In a statement on Friday, Aug. 22, New York State Sen. James Skoufis, who represents the state's 42nd District, said the smells have been reported throughout the Town and Village of Monroe, including at Airplane Park, where families have recently gathered since the playground’s opening. 

The reports prompted Skoufis to send a letter to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton urging the agency to take immediate action. 

According to the letter, dated Thursday, Aug. 21, the problem appears tied to the movement of waste through local infrastructure in surrounding municipalities before it reaches the County’s Harriman Wastewater Treatment Plant.

While local officials have attempted mitigation efforts, Skoufis said, no comprehensive solution has yet been achieved.

The senator noted that residents continue to face “significant impacts to their quality of life,” with the odors affecting play at Airplane Park and causing discomfort for pedestrians and cyclists on the nearby Heritage Trail. 

“I respectfully request that the DEC review and take action on this matter and advise what additional steps are warranted to address potential environmental and public health concerns,” Skoufis wrote. 

