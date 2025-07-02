Residents File Petition To Dissolve Village In Rockland County, Report Says

According to a new report by The Monsey Scoop, a group of residents submitted petitions on Tuesday, July 1, seeking to eliminate the Spring Valley village government.

The Village Clerk will now review the petitions to verify that each signature meets legal requirements under New York State law, including confirming the signers are registered voters within the village, the outlet reported.

If approved, the village would be obligated to schedule a public vote on the proposed dissolution.

According to the outlet, if a majority supports the measure, the village would then begin the complex process of shutting down operations and handing over responsibilities—such as police, sanitation, zoning, and other municipal services—to the surrounding towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown.

The effort has sparked debate, according to The Monsey Scoop: Supporters argue that dissolving the village would lower taxes and eliminate unnecessary layers of government by shifting services to the town level. However, critics say that the move could reduce local control, disrupt daily services, and erase the community’s distinct character.

The timeline now depends on whether the petition meets all legal criteria. If it does, residents could see the proposal on the November 2025 general election ballot, according to the outlet.

Click here to read the full report by The Monsey Scoop.

