Residents Evacuate From Burning Rockland County Home

A Rockland County home was damaged in a fire, but all residents made it out safely, police said.

The scene of the fire on Branchville Road in Valley Cottage. 

 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened Monday, Sept. 22, when Clarkstown Police and firefighters responded to a structure fire on Branchville Road in Valley Cottage. 

All occupants had already evacuated when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Multiple departments — Valley Cottage, Congers, Central Nyack, West Nyack, and Nyack — worked together to put out the flames. Detectives and fire inspectors remained at the scene to investigate. 

According to a report by The Monsey Scoop, the blaze began in the kitchen and extended into the home's attic before it was put out. 

