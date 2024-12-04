ROPE Rescue: Car Plunges Down Icy Embankment In Dutchess County

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the area of Nelson Hill Road and Deep Hill Road on Route 22 in Wassaic, according to the Wassaic Fire Department Blue Crew.

The victim was entrapped in the vehicle, and a rope crew from Amenia Fire was called to help Wassaic Fire.

After securing the "patient," they were extricated from the steep embankment and transported for treatment. Their name and condition are not known at this time.

Helping on the scene included the Department of Emergency, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, K&B Atuo, C&C auto, K&D truck, and the town of Amenia Highway Department.

