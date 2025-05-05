Record Student Loan Borrowers Face Default As Collections Resume, Grads Enter Weak Job Market

The Education Department restarted collecting defaulted federal student loan debt on Monday, May 5. Collections were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move threatens to seize tax refunds and garnish paychecks from millions of Americans in default on their loans. The Education Department said about 42.7 million people owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

About 20.5% of federal student loan borrowers are now at least 90 days past due and at risk of default, nearly double the 11.5% rate in February 2020, according to data released by TransUnion on May 5.

"More than one in five federal student loan borrowers with a payment due have been reported as seriously delinquent, but this figure may in fact be much higher," said Michele Raneri, vice president of US research at TransUnion. "The complexity arises in part from the various reasons borrowers might not be making payments without being considered delinquent, such as being a current student or in deferment or forbearance."

Young borrowers are especially vulnerable.

New college graduates are entering a cooling labor market, with the unemployment rate for recent grads rising to 5.8% in March, up from 4.6% a year earlier, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said. Nearly 41.2% of new grads are underemployed, working jobs that don't require their degrees.

Internship opportunities have also dropped. April's postings for internships on Indeed fell below 2019 levels, down 11 percentage points from the same time in 2024.

An internship can often serve as a gateway to full-time jobs.

"Graduating is usually a time of possibility, but a cooling job market and growing uncertainty could dampen this year’s celebrations," wrote Allison Shrivastava, an economist at Indeed's Hiring Lab.

For graduates with student debt, jobs may not pay them enough to stay current on their loans.

TransUnion said subprime borrowers are already falling behind: more than 50% were 90 days or more past due in February, up from 39% in 2020. Delinquency among near-prime borrowers more than doubled to 23.3%.

Credit scores are also taking a hit. Borrowers who defaulted in 2025 saw their scores drop by an average of 63 points.

Super prime borrowers with the highest credit scores lost the most after default, with an average drop of 175 points.

"Consumers may find themselves shocked by the dramatic and immediate impact that a default can have on their credit scores," said Joshua Turnbull, TransUnion's head of consumer lending. "Likewise, lenders need to recognize the significant potential impact on otherwise low-risk borrowers. That need to identify potentially impacted consumers and the associated risk is creating a surge in lenders incorporating student loan-specific insights into portfolio reviews and doing those reviews more often."

The Education Department said it expects to send notices to defaulted borrowers throughout May, encouraging them to contact the Default Resolution Group, enroll in income-driven repayment, or enter loan rehabilitation. Wage garnishment letters are also expected to be mailed in the summer.

Just 38% of borrowers are up to date on their student loans, the federal agency said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.