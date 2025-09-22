Recall Targets Costco Tuna Product Linked To Supplier Issue

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group, announced a recall of 3,314.7 pounds of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke.

The move came after the company’s green onion supplier reported a positive Listeria test in ingredients used for the product.

The recalled tuna was sold in clear plastic clamshell containers labeled with Costco Item Number 17193, pack date of Sept. 18, and sell by date of Sept. 22.

It was distributed in Costco deli sections in the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

No illnesses have been reported to date. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It can also lead to pregnancy complications. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Customers are urged not to consume the recalled tuna. The company advises disposing of it immediately and contacting Costco for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809 during business hours or email [email protected]

The recall was initiated in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration.

