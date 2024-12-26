Fair 36°

Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Vegetable Product Sold In NY

A popular frozen vegetable product is being recalled due to undeclared milk allergens, posing a risk to individuals with milk allergies.

Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables.

 Photo Credit: FDA
Key Details:

Company: Lidl

Product Name: “Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables”

Product Details: 10.5 oz box, UPC 4 056489 122876

Distribution Period: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 to Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

States Affected: Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia

Consumer Action: Do not consume the product. Return it to any Lidl store for a full refund; no receipt is required.

Contact: Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall follows an FDA inspection that revealed the allergen was not listed on the label.

