Recall Issued For Baked Beans Sold In 23 States, Including NY

A new recall has been issued for a popular baked bean product distributed to retailers in more than 20 states.

A look at the recalled product.

 Photo Credit: FDA
The beans, made by Vietti Food Group and sold under the Yellowstone brand, are being pulled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product contains undeclared soy, posing a risk to individuals with a soy allergy or severe sensitivity. Consuming the affected product could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions, the FDA said.

The recall involves 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans with a lot code of “Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028,” printed on the bottom of each can.

The beans were distributed through retailers in the following 23 states:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled beans are urged to return them to the store for a full refund.

For questions, contact Vietti Food Group at 513-682-2474 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time, or email recall@zwanfood.com.

