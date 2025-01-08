Raw Kitten Food Sold In NY Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall impacts two-pound logs of Blue Ridge Beef's kitten mix with lot number N25-0716 (UPC 854298001436).
A customer complained about a cat getting sick after eating the mix and a food sample was collected on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the product tested positive for salmonella on Friday, Jan. 3.
The FDA said the food was primarily sold in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 26, 2024.
According to its website, Blue Ridge Beef has operated since 1979 and is based in Statesville, North Carolina. The company sells many types of raw dog and cat food mixes.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has discouraged cat and dog owners from feeding their pets raw meat. The AVMA warns that raw or undercooked foods can cause pets to develop foodborne illnesses.
Salmonella symptoms range from nausea and diarrhea to more serious conditions in humans and animals. Pet owners who handled this food and experience symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, while pets exhibiting lethargy, fever, or vomiting should be seen by a veterinarian.
The following stores are listed as retailers on the Blue Ridge Beef website:
Connecticut
- Wholesome Animal Grocery Store, Avon
- Litchfield Pet Supply, Bantam
- Tail Waggers, Bethel
- Thomaston Feed, Brookfield and Cheshire
- Dogology, Canton
- Rocky's Raw LLC, East Hartford
- Green Tails Market, Farmington
- Natural & Organic Pet, Middlebury
- Mystic Pet Supply, Mystic
- Your Healthy Pet, Newtown
- Paw Print Pantry, Niantic
- Animal Wellness Veterinary Center, Norwalk
- The Feed Bag, Old Saybrook
- Pet Aesthetics, Southbury
- Wholesome Pet, Southbury
- Sweet Pea Natural Pet Foods, South Windsor
- Pet Superbowl, Stafford
- H3 Pet Supply, Stratford
- Bone Appetite, Watertown
Maryland
- Pet Barn, Annapolis
- All American Pets, Baltimore
- Poor Boy’s, Baltimore
- Baron’s K-9 Market, Bel Air
- Pet Nirvana, Bel Air
- Westwood Pet Center, Bethesda
- Wag n Wash, California
- Crunchies Natural Pet Foods, Crofton
- Central Dawgma, Frederick
- Lil’ Pets, Jarrettsville
- Sean Patrick’s Pet Spa, Laurel
- Greenstreet Gardens, Lothian
- Scratch and Sniff Pet Supplies, Phoenix
- Johnson’s Feed & Seed, Salisbury
- All for the Pet, Severna Park
- Pepper’s Pet Pantry, Solomons
- Pet Depot, Timonium
- Muttropolitan, Waldorf
- The Playful Pup, White Plains
- Chesapeake Paws, West River
Massachusetts
- Ciao Bow Wow, Andover
- The Hungry Dog, Belchertown
- The Dog Paddle, Bourne
- Brookline Dog Grooming & Pet Supplies, Brookline
- Animal Krackers, Gloucester
- Bensdotter’s Pet, Great Barrington
- Ellie’s Pet Barn, Holden
- Pawsitively Natural, Humarock
- Pet Food Shoppe, Lakeville
- Raw To Go, Manchester
- Pet World, Natick
- The Natural Dog, Newburyport
- Tony’s Pet Oasis, North Grafton
- Paws-tively Purr-fect Nutrition, Oxford
- The Healthy Animal, Pembroke
- Champion Kennels, Sterling
- Noah’s Ark Pet Shop, Southbridge
- Healthy Paws Pet Center, Ware
- Pets Gone Healthy, West Marlborough
- Fuzzy Pant’s Pet Shop, Worcester
New York
- Genesee Feeds, Batavia
- PetSaver Superstore, Brighton, Greece, and Webster
- Buddy and Friends, East Amherst
- One True North, East Aurora and Eden
- Houndstooth Bakery & Boutique, Sidney
- Pet Health Plus, Spencerport
Pennsylvania
- Chaar Pet, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton
- JustJak’s Wags-n-Whiskers, Altoona and Hollidaysburg
- Every Dog!, Bartonsville
- Phillips Pet Supply, Bath
- GiggyBites Bakery & Marketplace, Chadds Ford
- Pampered Paws-N-Claws, Claridge
- Stately Pet Supply, Clarks Summit
- Abel Pet Supply, Coatesville
- McCracken’s Pet Food & Supply, Elizabethtown
- Fairmount Pet Shoppe, Fairmount
- The Feed Store, Harrisburg
- Village Pet Supplies, Luzerne
- Pet Store Universe, Lehighton
- Brandt’s Mill, Lebanon
- Dogs & Cats Rule, Newtown
- Baltimore Pet Shoppe, Philadelphia
Virginia
- Chico’s Natural Pet Market, Alexandria
- Dogma Bakery & Boutique, Arlington
- Fin & Feather, Ashland
- Pet Paradise, Carrollton
- Weber’s Pet Market, Chantilly, Fairfax, and Herndon
- All Things Pawssible, Charlottesville
- Central Meats, Chesapeake
- Dog Day Afternoon, Leesburg
- Muddy Paws, Norfolk
- Felix & Oscar, Springfield
Consumers are advised to return the recalled product to the store where it was purchased or dispose of it securely.
Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.