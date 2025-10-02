Quite A View: Joy Behar Selling NY Mansion Complete With Guest Cottage, Gardens

The longtime host of “The View,” 82, purchased the historic Victorian-style home in 2016 for $4.75 million, Realtor reports. Originally listed in November 2024 for $10.95 million, the price has since dropped to $7.995 million.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom estate spans about 4,500 square feet on a rare 0.63-acre corner lot in Sag Harbor Village, just steps from Haven’s Beach and minutes from Main Street.

Built in 1903 and meticulously restored, the home blends old-world craftsmanship with modern luxury, according to the listing by Saunders & Associates.

Inside The Home

The main house is designed with both comfort and elegance in mind. Its chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, dual dishwashers, a walk-in pantry, and its own fireplace. Other living spaces include a formal dining room, sun-drenched living room, den, and office.

The upstairs primary suite comes with another fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, and a walk-in closet. An additional en suite guest room and two more bedrooms round out the second floor. In total, the home boasts five grand fireplaces throughout.

Guest Cottage & Grounds

A separate guest cottage provides an additional living area with a fireplace, kitchen, loft, and bathroom, ideal for visitors or even short-term rental income. The grounds are described as “resort-like,” with a heated gunite pool bordered by a bluestone patio and shielded by lush landscaping for privacy.

The property also includes a wraparound porch, garage, and manicured gardens that enhance its classic Hamptons appeal.

Longtime Host, Longtime Appeal

Behar, a Brooklyn native, has co-hosted “The View” for more than 25 years, becoming one of the show’s most recognizable voices. Known for her quick wit, sharp political commentary, and unfiltered storytelling, she has remained a fixture of daytime television since first joining the panel in 1997.

For prospective buyers, the listing describes the property as “an unparalleled offering in the heart of historic Sag Harbor Village” that delivers “the ultimate Hamptons lifestyle.”

Click here to view the complete listing from Saunders & Associates.

