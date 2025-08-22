Putnam County Sheriff Dies At Home Months After Halting Reelection Campaign

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death in a statement on Friday morning, writing that he died "at his home with his loving family by his side."

McConville, a Republican, had served as Putnam County Sheriff since winning office in 2021. A longtime figure in law enforcement, he previously worked for the MTA Police Department before taking on the county’s top law enforcement role.

In June, McConville suspended his reelection campaign as he sought treatment for medical issues, according to the county’s Republican Committee, which praised his leadership, calling him “a true professional” and “a remarkable human being," as Daily Voice reported at the time,

Funeral arrangements will be "forthcoming," the Sheriff's Office said.

