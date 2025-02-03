Proposed 25% US Tariff On Canadian Goods Will Be Paused After Earlier Deal With Mexico

The deal was reached late Monday afternoon, Feb. 3 after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded their second conversation of the day.

"I just had a good call with President Trump," Trudeau said in a statement announcing that Canada is implementing a $1.3 billion border plan "reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.

In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, Trudeau said.

"we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-US Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million."

The announcement came two days after President Trump imposed broad tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sparking fears of a global trade war.

While 10-percent tariffs on China remain on schedule, concerns over escalating disputes sent the stock market tumbling at Monday's opening bell.

