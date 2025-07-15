Maga Stars Now Calling Out Trump: Here's Who, Why

The first open revolt inside Donald Trump’s MAGA universe began with a single Truth Social missive. On Saturday, July 12, the president scolded supporters for “obsessing” over convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called client list, labeling the topic “a waste of time."

He dismissed the late financier as “a guy who never dies” and blamed renewed interest on “Obama, Crooked Hillary … and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration.”

The post drew an unprecedented flood of angry replies and was denounced within minutes as “a shameful cover-up,” eclipsing even Trump’s previous controversies in negative engagement.

That reprimand cracked the dam. By Sunday night, July 13, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, whose private texts once mocked Trump even as he praised him on air, unleashed a blistering monologue on Turning Point USA’s podcast.

“You are not allowed to dismiss my questions as a United States citizen with a wave of the hand,” Carlson said. “Who the hell was Jeffrey Epstein working for?”

Conservative influencer Candace Owens followed, opening her YouTube show with a prediction that the Epstein scandal could become the “terminal cancer” of the MAGA movement. She accused Trump of “gaslighting the public,” adding, “It seems like you think your base is stupid.”

The backlash then leapt from media studios to Capitol Hill. Firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia blasted GOP leadership on X Tuesday, July 15 for blocking both the public release of the Epstein files and her bid to halt additional US munitions for Ukraine.

“MAGA delivered the majority … but now the neocons and establishment Republicans have hijacked MAGA!!” she wrote.

Strategists note that Carlson, Owens, and Greene have not renounced their support for Trump’s 2024 bid.

Yet their synchronized dissent underscores two pressure points: skepticism over foreign entanglements and a demand for transparency that once powered Trump’s rise.

Whether the former president can mollify that anger — or whether MAGA’s internal fissures widen into a lasting fracture — may depend on how seriously he takes the questions his own followers now echo.

