'Profound Loss': Fire Chief, Grandfather Killed In NY Work Zone Crash

Hoosick Falls Fire Chief Robert Bornt, 54, was struck by a vehicle while working as a highway maintenance supervisor on State Route 7 in Pittstown on Thursday, May 29, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Bornt, of Hoosick Falls, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he died the next day, according to New York State Police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

The heartbreaking loss has sent shockwaves through the Hoosick Falls community, where Bornt served for 27 years with the local fire department and most recently held the role of chief. He was also a longtime member of several other emergency service agencies in the area, including the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad and the Buskirk and North Hoosick fire departments.

“As a volunteer member of these organizations, Robert was very dedicated to the work he performed while serving his community. His countless hours in the Hoosick Falls Fire Department included recently bringing in a new ladder truck to the company,” Hoosick Falls Fire Department officials said in a Facebook tribute.

“Upgrading equipment was his strong priority for the department, always bringing in updated equipment to help the department operate stronger.”

The New York State DOT honored Bornt on Sunday with a moving tribute, adding his name to a statewide Workers Memorial that recognizes the 59 state employees killed in the line of duty. A vest, hard hat, and his name now stand solemnly beside 58 others — a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by road crews every day.

Paul Butler, a fellow DOT worker, expressed anger and grief in a Facebook post urging drivers to take work zones seriously: “We all have families we want to come home to… It’s not going to kill you to slow down and pay attention. But it will kill us if you don’t.”

Friends remembered Bornt as a cheerful presence, a steadfast public servant, and a family man. “To a neighbor, friend… always making everyone smile and laugh… I’m honored to be a part of your journey,” wrote Kelly Abbott. “RIP Robert Bornt, you will truly be missed.”

A graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School, Butler also coached softball, enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling, and was a proud grandfather, his obituary said. He is survived by his wife Sabrina, their son and daughter, and a grandson.

As loved ones prepare to honor his legacy, the New York State Department of Transportation reminded the public: “For Robert and all those who continue this work, please slow down, stay alert, and move over.”

Calling hours for Bornt are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Town of Hoosick Armory, followed by the Fireman's Last Call Service at 6 p.m.

