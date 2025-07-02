Private Plane Crashes Nose-First After Takeoff At Stewart Airport In NY

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, when a private aircraft departing from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County crashed nose-first shortly after takeoff, according to an airport spokesperson.

Two people were on board at the time. Both were evaluated at the scene and reported no injuries, officials said. No medical transport was required.

Emergency crews from Town of Newburgh EMS and the Air National Guard’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit responded immediately. There was no fire, and the airport was temporarily closed for about 40 minutes while the scene was secured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details about the aircraft or the individuals on board have yet been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.