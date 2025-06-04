Private Job Growth Hits Two-Year Low Amid Trump Tariffs: 'Hiring Is Losing Momentum'

Businesses added just 37,000 jobs in May, according to the ADP National Employment Report released on Wednesday, June 4. That was the lowest level since March 2023, falling below April's downwardly revised figure of 60,000.

The disappointing job total missed the Dow Jones forecast of 110,000, CNBC reported.

"After a strong start to the year, hiring is losing momentum," ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson said. "Pay growth, however, was little changed in May, holding at robust levels for both job-stayers and job-changers."

After the ADP's data release, Trump blasted Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, renewing his demands for the Fed to reduce interest rates.

"ADP NUMBER OUT!!! "Too Late" Powell must now LOWER THE RATE," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "He is unbelievable!!! Europe has lowered NINE TIMES!"

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that job openings increased to about 7.4 million in April, surveys from Indeed and the National Federation of Independent Business point to weaker hiring and softer employment intentions.

"The market remains distressingly gridlocked, with limited hiring and low quits, and the market can't keep steadily cooling off forever before it just turns cold," Indeed economist Allison Shrivastava said.

The Northeast shed 19,000 jobs, the largest regional drop in the country. The decline was driven by a steep 16,000-job loss in New England.

The leisure and hospitality led sector growth gained 38,000 positions, while professional and business services lost 17,000 jobs. Small businesses struggled the most, cutting 13,000 jobs, while large firms shed 3,000 positions.

The labor market report dropped just hours after Trump escalated his trade wars, doubling tariffs on aluminum and steel to 50%. Trump's global "liberation day" duties – which include a 10% baseline rate for most countries – remain in effect after a federal appeals court temporarily paused a lower court's block.

Meanwhile, chaos from Trump's constant tariff threats and retreats has rattled markets. Wall Street brokers have even coined the term "TACO," short for "Trump Always Chickens Out," to describe the wild swings, a label Trump has angrily rejected.

Wages for job-stayers rose 4.5% since May 2024, while job-changers saw a 7% increase. Workers in the leisure and hospitality industry, along with construction, enjoyed some of the largest pay gains.

The ADP report's next release is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.

