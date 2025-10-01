Private Hiring Plummets As Government Shutdown Begins, Labor Market Weakens: ADP

Private employers cut 32,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report released on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The report came just hours after the start of the first federal government shutdown since 2019, which has halted the release of official labor statistics.

Without the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly jobs report and weekly unemployment claims, the ADP's data is the only nationwide snapshot of employment as October begins.

"Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month's release further validates what we've been seeing in the labor market, that US employers have been cautious with hiring," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson.

ADP reported that September's losses were the largest since March 2023. The August payroll count was also revised downward, from a 54,000 gain to a loss of 3,000.

Sectors across the economy were hit.

Leisure and hospitality fell by 19,000, professional and business services dropped 13,000, and trade, transportation, and utilities declined by 7,000. Education and health services, however, gained 33,000 as schools reopened and health care hiring continued.

Regionally, the Northeast added 21,000 jobs, including 19,000 in the Mid-Atlantic. That growth helped offset losses in other parts of the country, like the 63,000 jobs lost in the Midwest.

Pay growth remained steady despite the slowdown. Wages for employees staying in their jobs rose 4.5% year-over-year, while job-changers saw a 6.6% increase, down from 7.1% in August.

The weak ADP report deepens concerns already building in recent weeks.

In September, jobless claims spiked to their highest level since 2021 and unemployment rose to 4.3%, its highest since July 2024, according to Labor Department data. A broader metric counting discouraged and underemployed workers climbed to 8.1%, the highest in nearly four years.

Confidence in finding a new job also dropped to a record low in a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released last month. Respondents said they had just a 44.9% chance of finding another job if they lost their current one, the weakest reading since the survey began in 2013.

With official federal labor reports frozen during the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are leaning more heavily on ADP's data before the Fed's late-October policy meeting. Markets expect another interest rate cut as the hiring slowdown collides with rising economic risks, CNBC reported.

In September, the Fed approved its first rate cut since December 2024.

