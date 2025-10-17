Prisoner Shot Inside Police Van, Gun Recovered In Chaotic Incident In NY

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 16, while five prisoners were being transported from the Mount Vernon Police Department to the Westchester County Jail, according to the city's police department.

During the trip, officers escorting the prisoners heard a single gunshot coming from the back of the van. The officers immediately returned to the Mount Vernon Police Department Cell Block, where the prisoners were unloaded.

At that time, officers discovered that one of the prisoners had suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A firearm was recovered, and another prisoner has been detained as a person of interest in the shooting, according to the department.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and is working closely with Mount Vernon Police on the investigation.

Police said a full review of the incident and of department policies and procedures will be conducted.

"We are unable to release further information at this time due to the newness of the incident. Information will be released once it has been verified," the department said on Friday, Oct. 17.

The DA's Office said their Public and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau is also conducting an "independent, holistic review of the incident," which remains ongoing.

"No further details can be released at this time," the DA's Office said in a statement on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

