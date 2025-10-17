Prince Andrew Will Stop Using Royal Titles After Mounting Scandals

In a statement issued Friday, Oct. 17, Buckingham Palace said the decision followed discussions with King Charles III and the wider royal family.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew said. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Andrew will cease using the peerage title Duke of York and give up his membership in the Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry.

He will still be known as Prince Andrew, a title from birth, but his role will be further diminished.

The move comes as Buckingham Palace frustration reached a tipping point and ahead of a planned posthumous memoir by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew previously lost military affiliations and the use of “His Royal Highness” in January 2022, and he settled Giuffre’s civil lawsuit the next month while denying wrongdoing. A YouGov poll in summer 2025 showed 67 percent support for removing his remaining titles.

This year also brought fresh scrutiny over reports tying Andrew to an alleged Chinese spy and questions about when he cut contact with Epstein, contradicting parts of his 2019 BBC interview. He has continued to deny the accusations.

Andrew, 65, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the younger brother of King Charles III.

He served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot, including missions during the Falklands War, and later represented the UK on trade and investment before stepping back from public roles amid the Epstein fallout.

He married his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and they have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Ferguson will no longer use the Duchess of York title.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.