Powerful Storm System Will Sweep Through, Leading To Big Change In Weather Pattern

The National Weather Service said some storms are expected to be severe on Wednesday, Aug. 28, as heat indices may reach 100 degrees.

While most of the system's strongest storms will be south and west of the region, areas shown in yellow in the first image above from AccuWeather.com are most likely to see storms.

On Wednesday, heat indices will be near, at, or slightly above 100 degrees, with high temperatures generally in the low 90s. It will be a bit cooler along the immediate coast.

Clouds will increase starting Wednesday morning, with storms projected to start in the late afternoon and continue into the evening.

After the system moves out, change will be in the air.

It will be much cooler on Thursday, Aug. 29, with a high temperature in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies. There could be lingering showers, and a spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Friday, Aug. 30, will be the pick of the week weather-wise just as the Labor Day weekend starts, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will become overcast during the evening, leading to a cloudy day on Saturday, Aug. 31.

There will be a 50-50 chance for showers during the day and again at night, and the high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The outlook for Sunday, Sept. 1, the first day of the new month, calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

