Powerball Jackpot Soars To $750M; 10th Largest In History

A $750 million jackpot will be up for grabs on Monday, Aug. 25, marking the 10th-largest grand prize in the game's history — with an estimated cash value of $338.6 million.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Aug. 23 Powerball drawing were 11-14-34-47-51 with a Powerball of 18.

While no player matched all six numbers drawn, two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play option to double the winnings to $2 million.

Dozens more players snagged $50,000 or $100,000 prizes.

Monday's Powerball drawing will be the 37th since the jackpot was last won in California in late May.

"If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million," according to Lottery officials.

"Both prize options are before taxes," they noted. "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year."

Now, history is up for grabs, as the Powerball jackpot continues to soar.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA;

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA;

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN;

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 - OR;

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA;

$842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – MI;

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI;

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA;

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA;

$750 million (estimated) – Aug. 25, 2025.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million — the odds of winning any prize? A more reasonable 1 in 24.9.

