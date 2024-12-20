Poughkeepsie Man Convicted Of Felony Driving Offenses After DUI Arrest On Route 9W

Mark Brown, age 56, of Poughkeepsie, was convicted of aggravated unlicensed vehicle operation and circumvention of an interlock device following a three-day jury trial in Kingston, said Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji.

A New York State trooper arrested Brown in May 2023 after being stopped for multiple traffic violations on Route 9W in Marlborough.

According to officials, the trooper observed signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol and marijuana, glassy eyes, and Brown’s failure of field sobriety tests. The DA's Office said Brown also refused chemical testing at the scene.

At the time of his arrest, Brown was on probation for previous drunk driving convictions and was required to use an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he operated. The device prevents vehicles from starting unless the driver passes a breath alcohol test.

Nneji used the case to remind the public about the dangers of impaired driving, particularly during the holiday season.

"No amount of regret, remorse, or condolences can undo the harm we all know to come from drunk driving incidents," he said, urging residents to prioritize safety.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2025.

