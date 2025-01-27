Potential Airbag, Seat Belt Failures Prompt Recall Of 80K+ Kia SUVs

Kia issued the recall for about 80,255 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and Hybrid vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The recalled Niros are from the model years 2023 to 2025.

The NHTSA said the recall is due to a defect in the floor wiring assembly beneath the front passenger seat. The issue could increase injury risks in a crash because airbags or seal belts may not work correctly.

The damaged wiring could also trigger the unintended deployment of the side curtain airbag, further increasing the risk of injury.

To resolve the issue, Kia dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly for free. Wiring covers will also be installed as part of the remedy.

Kia plans to mail owner notification letters beginning Friday, Mar. 14. Concerned owners can call Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference recall number SC332 for further help.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the agency's website for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.