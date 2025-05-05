Possibly Tampered-With, Smoking Chromebook Prompts Early Dismissal At HS In Hudson Valley

The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday, May 5, at Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, according to Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk of the Wappingers Central School District.

The smoke from the device triggered a fire alarm, prompting emergency responders to arrive at the school. Although the fire was quickly contained, school leaders said the lingering smoke and odor made it necessary to dismiss students for the day.

Officials said the Chromebook may have been tampered with, but the exact cause of the smoke is still under investigation by the New York State Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured during the incident. After the building was cleared for reentry, school staff relocated students who had classes in the affected area to the auditorium. Still, the district ultimately decided to dismiss all students out of what it called "an abundance of caution."

District officials praised staff, students, and emergency responders from New Hackensack and Hughsonville fire departments for helping ensure a safe and orderly dismissal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.