Pork Product Sold Nationwide At Aldi May Be Contaminated With Metals

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the alert after the producer reported possible contamination due to damaged equipment discovered during routine process checks.

Although the product is no longer available for sale, FSIS warned that some packages may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. The agency urged anyone who purchased the item not to eat it and instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The alert involves fully cooked pork carnitas sold in 16-ounce sleeved tray packages with "Use By" dates of June 30, 2025, or July 1, 2025 printed on the side of the packaging. The packages also display establishment number "Est. 46049" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The product was shipped to Aldi supermarkets nationwide.

No confirmed injuries have been reported in connection with the product. However, health officials advise anyone with concerns about potential injury to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit the USDA’s online complaint system at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

