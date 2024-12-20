Porch Pirates Nabbed For Taking Packages From Hudson Valley Homes: Police

Randy Stoner, 27, and Dusty Norton, age 41, both of Poughkeepsie, were caught on Thursday, Dec. 19, in Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Sean McCarthy of the Poughkeepsie Police.

McCarthy said the Detective Division's investigation uncovered additional victims and related crimes. Detectives executed a search warrant at 94 South Hamilton St. and recovered numerous stolen items.

Stoner and Norton were charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. They were also charged with three counts of petit larceny, three counts of 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and one count of criminal trespass. Norton was also charged with burglary.

McCarthy said Stoner has two previous felony convictions and is being held pending arraignment.

Norton is being held pending arraignment.

"The public’s assistance was instrumental in the arrest and subsequent investigation of these crimes," McCarthy said. "With the holiday season bringing increased package deliveries, the department urges all City of Poughkeepsie residents to remain vigilant against package theft."

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information about this or any other case to come forward.

Community members can submit anonymous tips by calling the department’s tip line at 845-451-7577.

