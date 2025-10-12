Popular Torch Lighter Sold At Walmart, Home Depot Recalled

Calico Brands is recalling about 175,000 Scripto Premium Torches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The torches violate mandatory safety standards for multipurpose lighters, creating a risk of serious injury or death.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The recall covers the torches with a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands-free operation lock, black non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with a velvet bottom.

The torches were sold at Walmart and Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as on the retailers' websites. They were available between November 2024 and August 2025 for about $15.

Customers should stop using the torches immediately and return them to the retailer for a full refund or store credit. Shoppers can also contact Calico Brands for a prepaid shipping label and hazmat packaging to send the product back for free.

You can learn more about the recall on Calico Brands' website or by calling 800-544-4837.

