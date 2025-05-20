CBS Show Won't Be Back After 8-Year-Run Despite Strong Ratings

The Neighborhood, which premiered in October 2018, stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, the unofficial mayor of the Midwestern neighborhood, where he lives with his wife, Tina, and next door to his two sons.

The plot centers on the friendship the Butlers formed with their new(ish) neighbors, perpetual nice-guy Dave Johnson, and his wife, Gemma, who were once strangers.

The final episode of Season 7 aired on Monday, May 5, with the Butler sons, Marty and Malcolm, moving to Venice Beach.

The Neighborhood was a late renewal by CBS for the 2025-26 season despite its solid ratings due to its high production costs, according to Deadline.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at THE NEIGHBORHOOD led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV.

"We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series."

Cedric the Entertainer also serves as the show's executive producer.

