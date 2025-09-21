Popular Outdoor Fan Recalled Over Fire Hazards: What To Know

IcyBreeze is recalling about 22,600 of its Buddy Portable Misting Fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 18. The agency said the fans can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the fans overheating while charging, including two that led to fires. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers IcyBreeze Buddy fans sold in slate blue, gray, and seafoam. Each fan features a 1.5-liter water tank and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to seven hours of use.

The fans were sold online through Amazon and IcyBreeze. They were available between November 2023 and August 2024 for about $150.

Customers are urged to stop using the fans immediately and visit IcyBreeze's website for instructions on receiving a $150 credit toward Solo Brands products. Customers will need to submit a form with a photo showing the power cord has been cut, then dispose of the fan according to local hazardous waste guidelines.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more about the recall by calling IcyBreeze at 817-900-2664.

