Popular Milk Product Recalled In 27 States, Including NY, Due To Allergy Risk

A nationwide recall has been issues for a popular brand of milk due to an allergy risk.

A photo of the affected product and stamped information on the carton.

 Photo Credit: FDA
HP Hood LLC is recalling 96-ounce containers of Lactaid Milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label. 

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product was shopped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. 

The recall containers have the code 51-4109 P2 and the best-by dates listed in the chart in this page from the FDA website

The code and best-by date can be found in the center-top area of the container, as pictured in the image above.

The issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond, according to HP Hood, which is headquartered in Massachusetts.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

No illnesses have been reported to date as a result of the recall.

