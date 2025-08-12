Popular KFC Side Dish Returning After Several Years: Here's When

KFC will bring back the wedges nationwide on Monday, Aug. 18, the company announced in a news release on Monday, Aug. 11. The thick-cut wedges are known for their crispy exterior and fluffy interior.

Potato Wedges first became a KFC menu staple in the mid-1990s and gained cult status in the late '90s and early 2000s. Their sudden discontinuation in 2020 sparked years of online petitions, social media pleas, and customer frustration.

When KFC quietly tested them in Tampa earlier this year, some restaurants sold out within hours.

"Wedge-lovers, we heard you — and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC's US president. "This isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's an example of how we're turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback, a bold, brand-wide rally to give people more reasons to fall in love with us all over again."

The Hot & Spicy Wings, last seen on menus nearly two years ago, feature a spicy marinade and double-hand-breading in KFC's Extra Crispy flour. They'll be offered alongside wedges in a new six-piece wings and wedges combo, as well as part of a $20 family box that includes wings, nuggets, biscuits, and dipping sauces.

KFC is also bringing back several value offers to coincide with the launch, including its $3.99 chicken sandwich deal and the 20 wings for $20 promotion starting Thursday, Sept. 4. Fans can swap wedges for any side, order them on their own, or pair them with the chain’s still-available Secret Recipe Fries.

The comeback arrives during a challenging period for KFC, Nation's Restaurant News reported. Sales fell 5.2% in 2024, with rivals Popeyes and Chick-fil-A both posting modest gains and Raising Cane's jumping 32%, according to data from Technomic.

KFC's same-store sales dipped 1% in the first quarter of 2025 before falling 5% in the second quarter.

