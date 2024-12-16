Popular Hudson Valley Brewing Company/Restaurant To Begin Food Truck Catering

The duo, the Mill House Brewing Company owners in Poughkeepsie and the soon-to-open The Ridge by Mill House in Ulster County, Highland, said they dreamed of owning a food truck.

So when word got out that the owners of Embers Wood-Fired Oven food truck were selling, they jumped on the chance to take on the new venture.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning and operating a food truck, so Embers by Mill House marks a fascinating new chapter for us,” said Crocco. “When we met and spoke with John and Jen, the former owners of Embers, and experienced the charm of the vintage truck, it sealed the deal. We’re excited to introduce elevated catering options for every type of celebration, making each event more memorable.”

The elevated food truck, which will serve Dutchess County and the surrounding areas, now accepts bookings for private events in spring 2025.

The refurbished 1963 Boyertown GMC Step-Van, which boasts a custom-built Forza Forni wood-fired pizza oven, enables the company to take its pizza and pints on the road.

With a vintage charm and modern appeal, the truck will fit into any event. Its new offerings build upon the existing business’s wood-fired eats, such as hand-crafted sausages, beer-steamed mussels, wood-fired paella and pasta, and more.

Embers will also offer a full bar with an array of Mill House beers and cocktails, eliminating the need for patrons to obtain a temporary liquor license, purchase alcohol themselves, or hire an additional catering service.

“This mobile catering truck enables us to bring a new level of creativity and convenience to guests for special occasions,” said Bishop. “You can expect to see Embers pop up at our new restaurant, The Ridge, when it opens next year, and anticipate that this is just the beginning of our food truck endeavors.”

To learn more about Embers by Mill House or to reserve the truck for an event, visit www.millhousebrewing.con/embers.

