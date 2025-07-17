Popular Classic Rock Band Cancels 3 NY Shows, Entire Tour Due To Extreme Weather

The Steve Miller Band announced the cancellation of its entire tour, according to a message on the group's website posted on Thursday, July 17. The "Fly Like An Eagle" performers cited dangerous weather conditions across the country.

The rock band hasn't said if or when the concerts will be rescheduled.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you, our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable," the statement read. "You can blame it on the weather... The tour is cancelled. Don't know where, don't know when... We hope to see you all again."

The band also said the cancellation was based on intuition.

"You make music with your instincts," the statement said. "You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts..."

The Steve Miller Band was scheduled to play these Northeast concerts:

Friday, Aug. 15 – Bethel, NY

Saturday, Aug. 16 – Grantville, PA

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Gilford, NH

Thursday, Aug. 21 – New York State Fair, Syracuse, NY

Friday, Aug. 22 – Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Wantagh, NY

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, Aug. 30 – Salamanca, NY

Sunday, Aug. 31 – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Ledyard, CT

Some fans understood the decision.

"The man is 81 years old," one Instagram commenter said, referencing frontman Steve Miller. "[I] feel lucky we have gotten to see him play live this long ❤️❤️❤️."

"Climate change has gotten so dire it's cancelling concert tours," another person commented. "I don't blame Steve or the band for this at all."

Others were frustrated, saying that canceling the tour went too far.

"The weather has been the weather since the existence of Earth," one commenter wrote. "What's the real story?"

"So due to…summertime weather?" another person said. "Is this some sort of low-key political statement?"

The Steve Miller Band's nationwide tour was set to end in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

