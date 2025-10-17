Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Popeyes Offers Cajun-Style Turkeys For Thanksgiving: How To Get One

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is bringing back its Cajun-Style Turkey in time for Thanksgiving.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Houston.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - 2C2K Photography
Chris Spiker
The fast-food chain announced the return of the popular Cajun-Style Turkey on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The turkey follows several menu additions for Popeyes, including its chicken snack wraps and blueberry-flavored teas.

Pre-seasoned and pre-cooked to perfection, the bird arrives frozen and ready to thaw, heat, and serve.

"Each turkey is infused with the signature Cajun spices that make Popeyes famous, bringing just the right kick to your holiday table," Popeyes said in a news release.

Customers can also round out their feast with classic sides such as Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and the chain's famous biscuits. The turkeys cost $99 if you have it delivered or starting at $54.99 if you pick it up at a restaurant.

The Cajun-Style Turkey can be ordered now on Popeyes' website.

