Popeyes Blunder: Man Sips Bleach In Bottle Mix-Up After Hudson Valley Laundry Stop

A late-night fast food stop in Westchester turned dangerous after an older man accidentally drank bleach he had carried with him while doing laundry, police said. 

The Popeyes in Yonkers at 1759 Central Park Ave. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, at the Popeyes restaurant located at 1759 Central Park Ave., Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Monday, May 19. 

The man, who had stopped to eat after finishing his laundry, was carrying two water bottles — one filled with water, and the other with bleach. According to police, he mistakenly took a swig from the wrong bottle. 

More details about the man's condition were not immediately available. 

