Police To Target Aggressive Driver In This Hudson Valley Town

Poll Do You Think Drivers Have Become More Aggressive On Roadways? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think Drivers Have Become More Aggressive On Roadways? Yes 97%

No 3% Back to Vote

The patrols will occur in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie in the coming weeks.

According to the town of Poughkeepsie Police, officers will actively monitor for violations such as speeding, unsafe lane changes, passing red lights, and other dangerous driving behaviors.

"Our goal is to enhance road safety and ensure a secure driving environment for everyone," the department said.

The enforcement will take place throughout the town limits.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.