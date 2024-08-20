Police Searching For Shooters After Home, 1 Man Hit In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, on N. Clinton St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to the Poughkeepsie Police, the department received multiple reports of shots fired and responded to the area.

On scene, officers located an occupied residence that had been struck by gunfire. A short time later, a 24-year-old man was located who had sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, the department said.

Responding officers rendered medical aid, which included the application of a tourniquet.

The department said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Multiple items of evidence were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the confidential TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.