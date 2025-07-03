Police Save Distraught Teen From Walkway Over Hudson In NY

The incident happened around 3:41 p.m. on July 2, when New York State Parks staff contacted City of Poughkeepsie 911 to report a suicidal person on the bridge, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Thursday, July 3.

Responding officers arrived at the mid-span of the Walkway Over the Hudson and found a distraught 16-year-old who had climbed over the railing. Officers quickly began speaking with the teen and sought help from the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team.

Once negotiators arrived, officers turned over communication to the team, who were able to develop a rapport and convince the teen to climb back to safety, police said.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital, where officers helped with the intake process before releasing them to hospital staff for evaluation.

The department urged anyone in crisis to call the HELPLINE at 988 or contact Mental Health America of Dutchess County.

