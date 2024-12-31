Police ID Man Found Lying In Hudson Valley Roadway And Later Died

Chief Kyle Berardi of the Ulster Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 31, that Frank Herbert, age 66, of Ulster, was found after officers responded to a 911 call on E. Chester Street Bypass on Saturday, Dec. 28.

According to Berardi, Herbert was lying in a prone position off the side of the roadway. Members of the Ulster Police Department and Ulster Hose Fire Co. began life-saving measures until Empress Ambulance arrived and transported Herbert to Health Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The chief said that during the investigation, detectives reviewed extensive surveillance videos from multiple local businesses, conducted countless interviews, and developed a pattern of life for Herbert by interviewing those who knew him.

"At this time, while the investigation is still ongoing, the Ulster Police Department can confirm that Herbert's death was not a result of a hit-and-run accident, any act of violence towards him, or the result of a criminal act," Berardi said.

He also thanked all the businesses, residents, neighbors, and first responders who assisted in the case.

"The Ulster Police Department wishes to keep the family of Frank Herbert in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Berardi added.

