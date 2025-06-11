Police Deny ICE Presence Rumors In HV Village: Traffic Stop Mistaken As Raids

The image, shared on social media and among Hastings-on-Hudson residents, allegedly showed ICE agents making stops in the area.

But on Wednesday, June 11, the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department confirmed that the photo actually depicted their own detective division conducting a traffic stop.

According to police, the stop involved an erratic driver who had been recklessly traveling through the village. Officers addressed the situation, and no federal agents were involved.

"Despite some rumors that are circulating around the village and on the internet, ICE was not in Hastings yesterday afternoon," the department wrote on social media.

