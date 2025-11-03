Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Police Cruiser Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver On Route 202 In Rockland County

A police officer narrowly avoided injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their marked patrol vehicle and another car while they were guarding the site of a downed tree on Route 202 in Rockland County, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 1, according to a statement from the Ramapo Police Department. The officer was sitting inside a fully marked patrol car with emergency lights activated when an oncoming driver struck the police vehicle and another car at the scene, the department said.

Police said the officer was not injured, though the department vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

Following an investigation, one of the drivers involved, whose name was not made public, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated and unlicensed driving. The suspect, who has three prior convictions, will be arraigned before a judge, police said. 

The department used the incident as a sobering reminder of the dangers officers face daily while protecting the public—especially when responding to roadside emergencies.

