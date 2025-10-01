Police Chief Related To Teen Murder Suspect In NJ Double Fatal

Social media posts quickly circulated claiming Battiloro was the boy’s father. In a statement, the chief clarified that while he is related to the teen, he is not his father, and said he was deeply horrified by the tragedy.

“Like many of you, I am shocked, stunned, and so overwhelmingly distressed beyond belief by the horrific loss of two young ladies, which occurred in the Township of Cranford on Monday night,” Battiloro said. “Not only did my police officers and I urgently respond to this incident to aid our law enforcement partners in Cranford, but I reside in the very neighborhood where it occurred.

“While social media has made it known that the accused is related to me, he is not my son and not a member of my immediate family,” he continued. “I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend, or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life.”

The two girls, identified by the chief as Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, were struck and killed by a 17-year-old boy in a Jeep who neighbors allege had been stalking one of them, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Maria was born in Greece and was a lifelong Cranford resident, according to her obituary on the Dooley Funeral Home website. She worked at Cake Artist Café and aspired to graduate high school and start a cosmetology career, her obituary says. She is survived by her parents, Sotiri and Foulla, and her twin brother George.

An animal lover and former ASPCA volunteer, Isabella was a talented singer and member of the Celebration Singers Choir, Cranford High School Concert Choir, and an acapella group, her obituary on the Dooley Funeral Home website says. She had been involved in many theater productions throughought her time in the Cranford school system. Isabella is survived by her parents, Edwin and MaryRose; her brother Cristian (CJ); her grandparents, Nilda, and Henry (Hank) and Nina; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Battilo said he's been "forced" to remain silent amid the investigation, but now that the teen boy has been charged, he wants to make one thing clear.

"I do unequivocally condemn the actions of the accused, and like you, I demand that he face the consequences of his alleged actions in a court of law," the chief said. "As a law enforcement officer, I maintain full faith and confidence in our criminal justice system, and that it will ensure he is held fully accountable. I, too, pray for these families. I, too, demand full accountability and justice.

"As a result of this tragic incident, I lost a neighbor – a beautiful, charismatic young lady named Isabella Salas, who I have watched grow up since the day I moved to Cranford."

Battiloro said his neighborhood feels "violated" — and is grieving.

"I am writing this to let you know that I stand WITH you – my Cranford friends and neighbors – and that I grieve WITH you," he said.

Click here to read Chief Battiloro's complete statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.