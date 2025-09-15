Police Activity Prompts Lockout At NY High School (Developing)

At around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dwight Bonk announced that John Jay High School in East Fishkill went into lockout status after law enforcement notified administrators of an ongoing police matter near Interstate 84.

Bonk said the measure was taken “as a safety precaution.” He added that the safety of students and staff was not impacted. The lockout caused delays in dismissal, and all after-school activities at John Jay High School were canceled.

At 3:45 p.m., the district sent out a follow-up update saying the police activity in the Wiccoppee area had ceased. It was then deemed safe to release students to their buses, beginning at 3:42 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, East Fishkill Police said they would station extra officers at John Jay High School during dismissal and also escort buses through the areas of interest with a police cruiser, according to the district.

District officials said additional updates would be shared as needed.

According to New York State Police, authorities were searching for the driver and passengers of a vehicle that crashed on I-84. Two passengers were found, while the driver was not.

More information has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

