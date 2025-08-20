PlayStation 5 Price Jumps As Trump Tariffs Hit Imports: Here's How Much

The recommended retail price for the PS5 will increase to $549.99, the Digital Edition will cost $499.99, and the PS5 Pro will go up to $749.99, Sony announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The higher prices will begin on Thursday, Aug. 21.

While Sony didn't directly point to Trump's tariffs in its announcement, the duties have increased the costs of many imported goods, especially from countries that produce many electronics.

"Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment," Sony said. "As a result, we've made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the US."

Many of Trump's most recent tariffs went into effect on Thursday, Aug. 7. The widespread duties include a 30% tariff on imports from China and a 15% tariff on goods from Sony's home country of Japan.

Earlier in August, Sony told analysts that shifting trade costs are already reshaping supply chains and pricing.

"The hardware that we sell in the US is already being produced in locations other than China," Sony executives said, according to a translated transcript of a quarterly earnings call. "It is difficult to speak to our hardware pricing strategy as that has implications for our future competitive strategy, but we intend to take a flexible approach to such decision-making by monitoring consumer price sensitivity as we think about total full-year segment profits, lifetime value, manufacturing, units sold in, and our content sales potential."

Trump's tariffs have sparked price hikes for other gaming consoles. Nintendo delayed pre-orders of its highly anticipated Switch 2 in April, later raising the price of the original Switch.

Microsoft also raised the price of its Xbox consoles by $100 in May.

