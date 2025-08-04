'Plastics Crisis' Costs $1.5T Annually, Study Says: 'World Cannot Recycle Its Way Out'

The estimate comes from a new study published in The Lancet medical journal on Sunday, Aug. 3. Plastic production is projected to triple by 2060, and less than 10% is ever recycled.

Plastics are made from fossil fuels and contain more than 16,000 chemicals. Around 8,000 megatons are polluting Earth's environment, including the most remote places on the planet.

Chemicals and microplastics have been found in the brains and other body parts of humans, along with land animals and marine life.

"The world is in a plastics crisis," the researchers said. "This crisis has worsened alongside the other planetary threats of our time and is contributing to climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. Long unseen and unaddressed, the magnitude of the plastics crisis is now widely recognised, and its implications for both human and planetary health are increasingly clear."

The Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics launched as leaders from 175 countries are set to negotiate the world's first Global Plastics Treaty starting on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The agreement would create mandatory goals for reducing plastic production.

Several countries, like China, Iran, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, have opposed the treaty and pushed for more plastic recycling.

"A key driver of recent acceleration in plastic output is a pivot by the fossil fuel corporations and nations that are the major plastic producers of plastic and petrochemicals in response to declining demand for fossil energy," the researchers wrote. "For example, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company [Aramco] plans to channel about one third of its oil production to plastics and petrochemicals by 2030, and Shell has recently opened a new cracking plant in western Pennsylvania, USA, that will transform fracked gas from Appalachia into plastic pellets."

The researchers disagree with nations lobbying for recycling over reducing plastic production.

"Unlike paper, glass, steel, and aluminium, chemically complex plastics cannot be readily recycled," they wrote. "It is now clear that the world cannot recycle its way out of the plastic pollution crisis."

The study also compared plastic to efforts to reduce other major environmental threats, like lead and air pollution, that have been successfully addressed with legislation.

"Plastics' harms can be mitigated cost-effectively by evidence-based, transparently tracked, effectively implemented, and adequately financed laws and policies," the researchers said.

You can click here to read the full study from The Lancet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.