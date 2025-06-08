New Details Emerge After Skydiving Plane With 20 Aboard Crashes In Tennessee

New information has emerged after a skydiving plane with 20 people on board crashed in Tennessee.

The incident happened at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, June 8 in the city of Tullahoma, located in Coffee County about 75 miles south of Nashville.

The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 twin-engine Otter went down shortly after departing Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA confirmed the number of people onboard to be 20, and said it is investigating.

No deaths were reported from the crash, the Tullahoma Police Department said.

Some of the passengers were airlifted to nearby hospitals, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. At least one person suffered critical injuries among the three to four who were hospitalized. Other injuries were described by the Tullahoma PD as minor.

