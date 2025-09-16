Place Your Bid: Dump Truck, Sportbikes Available At Next Long Island Police Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department is clearing out the impound lot this month, and the public is invited to bid.

Saturday, Sept. 20, marks the agency's next vehicle auction, which will begin at 9 a.m. at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

About 100 lots are expected to hit the block, ranging from sedans and SUVs to pickup trucks, motorcycles, and even heavy equipment. Minimum bids start at $500, with all sales final and vehicles sold “as is.”

Among the eye-catchers for enthusiasts:

A bright red 1987 Mazda RX-7

A 2016 Infiniti Q70 sedan

A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

A 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 sportbike

For the truly adventurous, a 2010 Mack dump truck is also on the list

Preview days are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the impound yard, as well as one hour before the auction begins.

For a full list of vehicles, registration details, and auction terms, visit the Suffolk County Police Department's website.

