Pizza Showdown: These CT, NY Spots Rank Among DoorDash’s Top Pizzerias In America

The delivery platform analyzed thousands of customer reviews and ratings from January through September 2025 to spotlight 50 small but mighty pizzerias across five pizza-loving states: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New York.

“These 50 pizzerias aren’t just places to grab a slice: they’re neighborhood anchors, family traditions, and entrepreneurial success stories,” DoorDash said in a release. “Every order fuels their growth and keeps communities connected.”

To make the cut, each pizzeria had fewer than 10 locations, at least 1,000 reviews, and some of the highest average ratings nationwide, DoorDash said.

Top Connecticut Pizzerias

Connecticut, long hailed as one of America’s pizza capitals, landed 10 hometown favorites on the list, including:

Anna’s Pizza Restaurant (East Hartford)

Asylum Street Pizza (Norwich)

Est Est Est Pizza (New Haven)

Fino Wood Fired Pizza Bar (Watertown)

Hubspoke Kitchen (Wallingford)

Joey Garlic’s (Manchester)

Mario’s Pizzeria (Naugatuck)

Occum Pizza (Norwich)

Pietro’s Pizza (Hartford)

Sofia’s Pizzeria (East Windsor)

New York Favorites

Brooklyn DOP (Brooklyn)

Cosimo’s Brick Oven (Middletown)

F&F Pizzeria (Brooklyn)

Good Guys Pizza (North Tonawanda)

Joe’s Pizza (Manhattan)

One Pie Pizza (Buffalo)

Pizza Wizard (Rochester)

Rubirosa Pizza & Ristorante (Manhattan)

The Pizzeria (Islip)

Tino’s Pizzeria (Oneonta)

Click here for the full list from DoorDash.

