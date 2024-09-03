Dog Killed After Attacking 8-Year-Old, Woman In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, on Kyserike Road in High Falls.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a dog attack call.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2-year-old pit bull attacked an 8-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman. The 8-year-old suffered head and neck injuries. The woman sustained serious injuries to her right hand, Nevel said.

While investigating, the dog also attempted to attack EMS personnel and the trooper, Nevel said.

"The trooper shot the dog as it presented a threat to everyone at the scene," Nevel said.

Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla via helicopter.

The 8-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.