Pilot Pete From 'The Bachelorette' Caught In Newark Airport Mess As FAA Cuts Flights

Peter Cappio, also known as Pilot Pete from Charity's season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," shared a video on Wednesday, May 21, showing his plane stuck behind 26 others on the taxiway at Newark. It took 57 minutes from pushback to takeoff.

"I just departed Newark Airport today I know it's been in the news a lot but holy cow, is that a disaster getting out of Newark Liberty International Airport this morning,” he said.

Cappio gave his followers a live look at all of the planes he had to wait behind, adding his was number 27 for takeoff.

Cappio said the issue stemmed from runway construction, forcing all traffic to land and depart on a single runway.

"It causes a backup bigger than I've ever seen before out of Newark. Unbelievable, it took us 57 minutes from pushback to takeoff... I've never seen anything that backed up before."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this week that it has issued an interim order reducing the airport’s maximum hourly flights. Effective May 20, Newark is capped at 28 arrivals and 28 departures per hour during weekday construction — now scheduled to continue through June 15, with Saturday work extending into late 2025.

Outside construction hours, the limit will be raised slightly to 34 arrivals and departures through Oct. 25.

“Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

Cappio, who has 161,000 TikTok followers, praised air traffic controllers for keeping operations smooth despite the mess.

“Air traffic controllers were 10/10,” he said. “Super safe — just expect delays, possible cancellations.”

The FAA says it’s also upgrading outdated communications systems, adding fiberoptic lines, expanding redundancy at Philadelphia TRACON, and increasing controller staffing, with more than 40 certified and in-training staff currently assigned to Newark airspace.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.